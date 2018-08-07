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MSM Fueling Nazi Style Censorship To Trigger Violence: Don't Take The Bait
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609 views • August 07, 2018
Do NOT publicly harass Big Tech giants, the mainstream media or anyone else pushing mass censorship. The mainstream media is chomping at the bit to escalate this censorship purge of conservatives into a full-blown civil war. Don’t fall for the trap.
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