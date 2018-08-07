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UK Monarchy ... 1996 ... The Truth About the Coronation Stone of Scone Covenant
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26 views • August 07, 2018
This is alternative history, to say the British Monarchy is part of the Hebrew Covenant, and that the Kingdom of God is the Kingdom of England. What a revolutionary thought while we're being invaded by Others who do not care for our cultures.
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