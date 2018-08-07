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PassedON ... 2011 ... Dr. Roger Lier, late podiatrist who investigated IMPLANTS ...
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36 views • August 07, 2018
UNTIL his sudden death at age 67. I personally was abducted at age nine for 12 missing hours; and I excreted two implants as a result, which caused fainting spells from ages 10-20. I discarded them not remembering the abduction and not knowing what they were until later in life. Dr. Lier performed surgeries to remove troublesome implants from individual abductees.
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