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Terra
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3 views • August 07, 2018
Terra the beautiful can't you breathe.
I think we've got something up our sleeve.
Tear up the seed, put down cement.
Don't wanna know where our O2 went.
The old organic that we call our friend.
We hold your life right here in our hands.
A graft of nature on a rock,
Will get by and bring life to our land.
I think we've got something up our sleeve.
Tear up the seed, put down cement.
Don't wanna know where our O2 went.
The old organic that we call our friend.
We hold your life right here in our hands.
A graft of nature on a rock,
Will get by and bring life to our land.
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