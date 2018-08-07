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Rollin Chain
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2 views • August 07, 2018
Nothings gonna stop me ... getting ready for the go.
You ain't gonna fight me ... gonna win I know.
And she goes, like a rollin' chain.
And it goes, she's gonna do it again.
Freedom, Freedom took me away.
On the poor mans highway, route 18.
You don't see me run from amour.
Lying in your red tape ... a moth in a cocoon.
Security in numbers ... says you're gonna loose.
And she goes, like a rollin' chain.
And it goes, it's gonna do it again.
You ain't gonna fight me ... gonna win I know.
And she goes, like a rollin' chain.
And it goes, she's gonna do it again.
Freedom, Freedom took me away.
On the poor mans highway, route 18.
You don't see me run from amour.
Lying in your red tape ... a moth in a cocoon.
Security in numbers ... says you're gonna loose.
And she goes, like a rollin' chain.
And it goes, it's gonna do it again.
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