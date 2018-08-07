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SpiritWILL ... 18/08/07 INTRO TO MY CHANNEL, "Truth or Dogma"
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21 views • August 07, 2018
There are too many holes in the fabric of public information.
Too much of what is published is out-and-out incorrect, wrong-headed and/or untrue.
Being retired means I can devote myself to informing people, but in the public interest.
I have no ideology to sell you; you're going to have to figure that out for yourselves.
There are ways to solve and resolve problems, conflicts & disputes, and that's my interest here.
God bless us all who work at clearing the air and articulating a path.
Too much of what is published is out-and-out incorrect, wrong-headed and/or untrue.
Being retired means I can devote myself to informing people, but in the public interest.
I have no ideology to sell you; you're going to have to figure that out for yourselves.
There are ways to solve and resolve problems, conflicts & disputes, and that's my interest here.
God bless us all who work at clearing the air and articulating a path.
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