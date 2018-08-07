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Banning Of Alex Jones Echoes Of Nazi Germany
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647 views • August 07, 2018
Alex Jones has exposed the control that the Chinese government has on Apple, Spotify, Facebook, and especially Google. A line in the sand has been drawn and the first Amendment itself is at stake.
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