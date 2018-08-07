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Agenda 21 ... TecHistory ... 2012 ... Genetic Modification and its Outcomes.
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15 views • August 07, 2018
What does genetic modification DO to an individual's DIET, with the addition of "Roundup" the herbicide?
"Dutchsinse" contributed to this essay which centers on California Prop 37. ... NOTE how the UCDavid Prof of
Agriculture promotes herbicides as safe despite the number of lawsuits against them for damages caused.
"Dutchsinse" contributed to this essay which centers on California Prop 37. ... NOTE how the UCDavid Prof of
Agriculture promotes herbicides as safe despite the number of lawsuits against them for damages caused.
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