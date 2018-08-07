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PsychoticPhilosophy Calls NPR and Defends Alex Jones from NPR's Slander and Defamation
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27 views • August 07, 2018
NPR is quite boring sometimes, with their hypnotic propaganda talk, so I have to call in to "spice things up" from time to time. Ha! Here we go again folks... Next video (which unexpectedly is also related to Alex Jones) will be about THE GLOBALISTS and the NEW WORLD ORDER CONSPIRACY!
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Listen to PsychoticPhilosophy on Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/psychoticphilosophy
Join me on Minds: www.minds.com/psychoticphilosophy
I'm on Steemit's Dtube now as well: https://d.tube/#!/c/psychephilosophy
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