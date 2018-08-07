© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
911 Prelude ... 1988 ... Conspiracy of Silence Banned Discovery Channel Documentary
Follow
1
Share
Report
36 views • August 07, 2018
Networks of pedophiles and pedofores have been stalking children since GHWB was Vice President and Head of the CIA. Human Trafficking became a huge problem after President Eisenhower signed the Greada Treaty in 1954, which William Cooper talks about. Let's not be ignorant about this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.