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hundreds of ET UFO photos all from 1 person FETI Found ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence
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851 views • August 07, 2018
Collection of pre digital photographs taken by Billy Meier in the 60's and 70's, which were given to Lt. Col. Wendelle Stevens for him to investigate and analyze. All photographs, videos, sound recordings, metal samples, crop circles, and witness statements were determined to be original, authentic, and irreproducible.
This one case has more testable physical evidence than all other cases combined.
1,476 photos
8 films
700 contact reports
50 books
125 eye witness statements
Still ongoing
This one case has more testable physical evidence than all other cases combined.
1,476 photos
8 films
700 contact reports
50 books
125 eye witness statements
Still ongoing
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