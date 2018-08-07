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The year 2003
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4 views • August 07, 2018
Don't let them starve we got to feed the people.
Thats what we hear every day.
Broken hearted people.
They say the government made them that way.
Tell me what is freedom in the year 2003.
Amended and defended from the masses you and me.
Assembly, Speech, Religion; The Triad the Holy 3.
I just wanna know where I stand here in the year 2003.
Thats what we hear every day.
Broken hearted people.
They say the government made them that way.
Tell me what is freedom in the year 2003.
Amended and defended from the masses you and me.
Assembly, Speech, Religion; The Triad the Holy 3.
I just wanna know where I stand here in the year 2003.
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