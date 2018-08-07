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Guest Diane Miller - Health Freedom and The Attack On Homeopathy
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645 views • August 07, 2018
If health freedom has a middle name, it’s Diane Miller from the National Health Freedom Coalition. She spearheaded the charge to establish the first safe harbor law for natural healthcare providers in Minnesota way back in 1999, when Jesse Ventura was governor. This allowed for healers from all backgrounds to help people with their health, naturally, and not be subject to unlawful attack by state medical boards, claiming that they would be practicing medicine without a license.
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