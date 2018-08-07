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Marynuke is Marynucleoline
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3 views • August 07, 2018
Control you know is what their all about.
While our minds and our bodies waste away.
Control of the populace is easy.
Because we never listen anyway.
Control you know is what their all about.
I’m being trained by the master of trickery
Oh he’s the master of my fate.
No matter how far I run he’s always there.
The shirt-pocket killers ain’t late.
Got to escape them, got to live by another clock.
Never outlive them, and quitting is the ultimate shock.
While our minds and our bodies waste away.
Control of the populace is easy.
Because we never listen anyway.
Control you know is what their all about.
I’m being trained by the master of trickery
Oh he’s the master of my fate.
No matter how far I run he’s always there.
The shirt-pocket killers ain’t late.
Got to escape them, got to live by another clock.
Never outlive them, and quitting is the ultimate shock.
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