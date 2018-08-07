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Illumination days
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1 view • August 07, 2018
The days of lumination are here.
The revolution’s been here so many years.
Oh, I feel so helpless, and the words just fade away.
You holding on to the night, running away from the right,
Feeding the hand just to bite.
Choose whether to fall or to fly, or if the sun’s in you’re eyes,
Finding you’re place in the sky, everyone’s waiting to try.
We are of the past and we are of the way.
We are generations and we are here today.
The revolution’s been here so many years.
Oh, I feel so helpless, and the words just fade away.
You holding on to the night, running away from the right,
Feeding the hand just to bite.
Choose whether to fall or to fly, or if the sun’s in you’re eyes,
Finding you’re place in the sky, everyone’s waiting to try.
We are of the past and we are of the way.
We are generations and we are here today.
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