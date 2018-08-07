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2 views • August 07, 2018
Let’s get together when the moon is high,
You know I can’t see you when it’s light outside.
But when we meet up at the club tonight,
Out with the lovers, telling all their lies.
Remember
I don’t want to know your name,
In the daylight I’m another lonely face.
I don’t want to know your name,
In the morning, best forgotten just the same
You know I can’t see you when it’s light outside.
But when we meet up at the club tonight,
Out with the lovers, telling all their lies.
Remember
I don’t want to know your name,
In the daylight I’m another lonely face.
I don’t want to know your name,
In the morning, best forgotten just the same
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