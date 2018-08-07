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Google Grant Bovee
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1 view • August 07, 2018
She walked into the courtroom, her henchmen by her side.
Senior special agents; federal cyber-crime.
She held his life in her hands, “It’s all wrapped up, we got our man”
She said “You’re no programmer”…I had to disagree.
She said she went to Google; and did a search for me.
All she found was a “Christmas in spenard” and a “Spiderman” movie.
She lost the case that day, she found the wrong bovee.
Senior special agents; federal cyber-crime.
She held his life in her hands, “It’s all wrapped up, we got our man”
She said “You’re no programmer”…I had to disagree.
She said she went to Google; and did a search for me.
All she found was a “Christmas in spenard” and a “Spiderman” movie.
She lost the case that day, she found the wrong bovee.
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