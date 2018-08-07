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General Madman
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2 views • August 07, 2018
I have a need to create ,you have a need to destroy.
Help build a world for us but, you have no need for a toy.
Art is my majesty, death is your cup of tea.
And you think your gonna be the only one left alive.
General madman, hope you're a sad man
you gave away more lives than medals.
General satan, i know you been waiting.
It only goes to show...that i must fight you with the way.
Help build a world for us but, you have no need for a toy.
Art is my majesty, death is your cup of tea.
And you think your gonna be the only one left alive.
General madman, hope you're a sad man
you gave away more lives than medals.
General satan, i know you been waiting.
It only goes to show...that i must fight you with the way.
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