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Reincarnation Blues
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5 views • August 07, 2018
I think it was so long ago...
Was it a different life?
Always looking for the answer...
Sometimes the same place twice.
Here i am again...
Singing the blues
Seems like i can remember...
The choice to stay or run.
Making the decision...
To face the music and the one.
Was it a different life?
Always looking for the answer...
Sometimes the same place twice.
Here i am again...
Singing the blues
Seems like i can remember...
The choice to stay or run.
Making the decision...
To face the music and the one.
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