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Hollow is the World
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11 views • August 07, 2018
Flying to a place never seen by man.
Man has gone to space as many as the sands.
Sands of time is soon never know when it is.
Is the truth in sight.
Can we believe you.
Hollow is the world
I have touched the sky
They tell me it's a world
It's never been alive
Man has gone to space as many as the sands.
Sands of time is soon never know when it is.
Is the truth in sight.
Can we believe you.
Hollow is the world
I have touched the sky
They tell me it's a world
It's never been alive
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