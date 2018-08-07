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Always believe
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4 views • August 07, 2018
I believe together, we can make a better life.
You know I believe in miracles, when you stand here by my side.
Well you can say that I’m a dreamer…you can say that I’m a fool.
That I only believe in illusion, But I’ll always I believe in you.
We can make tomorrow; everybody has a key.
Love will last forever; even if it’s only dreaming.
Hope is how the spirit will create reality.
I believe in you; you know I believe in you.
You know I believe in miracles, when you stand here by my side.
Well you can say that I’m a dreamer…you can say that I’m a fool.
That I only believe in illusion, But I’ll always I believe in you.
We can make tomorrow; everybody has a key.
Love will last forever; even if it’s only dreaming.
Hope is how the spirit will create reality.
I believe in you; you know I believe in you.
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