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Michael J. Knowles On Winning The Language Back (Full Exclusive Interview)
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181 views • August 07, 2018
http://JoshPeckDisclosure.com PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE! Today we welcome special guest and friend of the show Michael J. Knowles, host of The Michael Knowles Show on The Daily Wire and author of the compelling and riveting book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide." In this interview, Josh Peck and Michael Knowles discuss the importance of language, the current political climate, social media censorship, and much more.
Keywords
winningfree speechcensorshipyoutubenewsinterviewpoliticsfacebooksocial mediadebateconservativeliberalshowtwitterexclusiveeventsleftistnewculturedisclosurephilosophyrightslanguage2019ben shapirocharlie kirkthe daily wirespeechhumanhotownedturning point usacandace owens2018hornmichael knowlessecondpeckskywatchtvcurrentjoshammendmentdaily wirebacktomtpusaderekgilbertmultiverseandrew klavanmatt walshowningpragerutom arnold
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