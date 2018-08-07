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Cruzin Singularity
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1 view • August 07, 2018
We gotta stop them; there will be no end to the war
Soon be out of killers, they’re gonna need to hire some more.
Please be patriotic, die for the right to be free.
Just don’t let them fool ya, or babies will die for a mad policy.
We gotta boycott that whore, and the business of death that she brings.
She’ll kill as much as they can till we stop her from the fun.
It's just history all over again, now we’re crusin…singularity
Soon be out of killers, they’re gonna need to hire some more.
Please be patriotic, die for the right to be free.
Just don’t let them fool ya, or babies will die for a mad policy.
We gotta boycott that whore, and the business of death that she brings.
She’ll kill as much as they can till we stop her from the fun.
It's just history all over again, now we’re crusin…singularity
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