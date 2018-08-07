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Angry American
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4 views • August 07, 2018
Gotta new world order, here to bring me to my knees.
Want to put a chip in my arm, so they will know it's really me.
Track my every move as i try to stay ahead.
Take away all my money, then they tax me when I’m dead.
Angry American, where will you draw the line?
Have you been modified; a robot by design.
Did you make a difference, or close your mind to it all.
Did you ask a questions, before you respond to the call.
Want to put a chip in my arm, so they will know it's really me.
Track my every move as i try to stay ahead.
Take away all my money, then they tax me when I’m dead.
Angry American, where will you draw the line?
Have you been modified; a robot by design.
Did you make a difference, or close your mind to it all.
Did you ask a questions, before you respond to the call.
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