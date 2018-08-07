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Getting pulled over by TX Border Patrol
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22 views • August 07, 2018
Scary moment as Dean Ryan gets pulled over on a Greyhound bus heading south towards Texas by the border patrol. A bag was found belonging to an unknown passenger containing a pound of Marijuana. Scary moment.
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