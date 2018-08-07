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SpaceHistory ... 1971 ... [Mars hoax] DARPA-PEGASUS, Testimony of Andrew Basiago
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102 views • August 07, 2018
Andy Basiago testifies to his part in the DARPA-Pegasus Mission run by Donald Rumsfeld in which Barry Soetaro was also involved--to "go to Mars via Jump room." It became doubtful to me when Andy's photo images of Mars were all rotated 90 degrees off up&down, but he didn't notice. Pegasus purports to provide a rationale for controlling American elections in the name of ET-Non-Disclosure from 1971 through the present day. It's HOAXED space travel, never happened, NASA's modus operandi.
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