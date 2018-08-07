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Left Right & Whacko Episode #1 Political Correctness
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25 views • August 07, 2018
L R & W is a podcast that features three men from three different political perspectives to discuss one topic. those three men are, Ofir Arnan as left, Mike Monahan as Right, and Kirk Romero as Whacko.
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