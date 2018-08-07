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Killing grass instead of cutting it: America's toxic lazyness part 1
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124 views • August 07, 2018
With all the education and talk of keeping the earth clean going on all these years, I am amazed at how much apathy there is toward the fact that now weed killer is being used as an alternative to lawn mowers! this 5 part series will be a real eye opener. It takes place in North Florida because I, the video creator live here, but make no mistake, this crap in in a town near you just as much.
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