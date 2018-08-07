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LAS VEGAS 10: RESEARCH, REVELATIONS
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186 views • August 07, 2018
A look at more videos, very cool customers, twirling Hats. Super Man from Cali, pronounces over 20 dead, rescues more, goes in with SWAT, delivers 2 babies, takes in the Britney show, First look at Army Moulage trucks seen on-site. A look at HSEEP, Homeland Security doc, that details large-scale training exercises.
A video created by HDRCFX Cornwall
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
A video created by HDRCFX Cornwall
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
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