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John Guandolo: Understand the IslamicThreat
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11 views • August 07, 2018
You can hear about a washed up stripper and her lawyer day after day on CNN, or you can hear news that affects our country and our future on infowars.com. And that in a nutshell is why infowars is under attack and being banned by a concerted social media effort. understandingthethreat.com/
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