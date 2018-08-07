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Dave Chase - Founder of Health Rosetta
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101 views • August 07, 2018
Dave Chase, Founder of Health Rosetta discusses his new book on the Opioid Crisis but with a twist. He goes further to expose the real culprits; the decline in private practice doctors and businesses providing health insurance. But, surprise...Unions are leading us out of this mess. That's only a part of what Dave covers. There's action on the HR front, doctors and finally consumers. Wow!
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