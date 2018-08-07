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Early edit of CIFF Festival Winner: "BABY-SITTER LEMONADE"
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4 views • August 07, 2018
Filmmaker Frank Stamm put his filmmaking career on pause for 2 years to take filmmaking classes at Sodock BOCES, to use their prosumer (better) cameras. This film – “Baby-Sitter Lemonade” -- was Stamm’s final project from his BOCES classes. An extra scene was eventually added to the film and the film’s name changed to “Damned Lemonade”. “Damned Lemonade” was accepted into the Chautauqua International Film Festival and won the award for Best Comedy Short in 2018.
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