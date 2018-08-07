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Dr. Jim Fetzer - "The Real Deal" - Guest Dane Wigington -Geo-Engineering
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187 views • August 07, 2018
Dr. Fetzer interviews Dane Wigington in regard to Geo-Engineering and the problems related to this. California fires is one issue that is an on-going problem.
For further information in regard to Dr. Fetzer's work please visit https://jamesfetzer.org and https://moonrockbooks.com
Permission granted by Dr. Fetzer to post video.
For further information in regard to Dr. Fetzer's work please visit https://jamesfetzer.org and https://moonrockbooks.com
Permission granted by Dr. Fetzer to post video.
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