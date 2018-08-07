The True World Masters of Slavery.... Do You Still Believe It Was The White Man?.wmv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Subscribe 685
http://www.DavidDuke.com
Full Length updated version of The Shocking Jewish Role in Slavery.
An incredible documentary that is full of direct quotes from celebrated Jewish historians who have boasted of two thousand years of Jewish domination of the slave trade, including the horrific trade in slaves from Africa to the Americas.