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PsychoticPhilosophy Calls NPR and Exposes James Comey's LIES
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358 views • August 07, 2018
Part 4 of Psychotic Philosophy's "NPR Series." Enjoy: The woman who COUNTERPOINTS me here about my comment against James Comey, is LAUGHABLE! Upon further research I conducted, the lady (Susan Hennessy) here that tries to counter my argument is a CNN analyst. I'm sure she is a reliable source... sarcasm. The other commenter says he, "Just... disagrees with me (the caller.)" My response: OK!
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