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The Demmink death count
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375 views • August 07, 2018
The pedo-elites in The Netherlands are deeply intertwined with the Clinton Foundation. Just like as in the USA people killed by the Clinton murder machine end up in the Clinton death count, in The Netherlands they fill up the Demmink death count. Recently two journalists of state broadcaster NOS died mysteriously -they are not even included in this list because it would become too long. My estimate is that in total between 50 and 100 people have been killed by the 'Demmink squads'.
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