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THE SUPREMACY OF CHRIST
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5 views • August 07, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Colossians 1:15-19 and explains the Supremacy of Christ. Often in our lives, Christ is marginalized. He often isn’t first: schoolwork, hobbies, or family commonly take first place. In these verses, Paul gives us reasons why Christ should be first in our lives and in the entire world. He talks about how special Christ is and why he must be preeminent—first in our lives.
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