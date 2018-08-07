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Karambit Defense Drills 2017 - Dennis Ocampo - CDHK - Haymaker - Lesson 1 of 10
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677 views • August 07, 2018
The Best Survival Karambit Available: CDHK Survival Knife Kit: http://bit.ly/2gNVjJ8 / CDHK Orange Trainer: http://bit.ly/2n3ZvV4 / CDHK Knife and Trainer Set: http://bit.ly/2ne90mo
This is the introduction of the NEW CDHK (Cold Dead Hands Karambit). Using 154CM Stainless American Made Steel, this is one of the BEST one handed deployable defense knives for the money.
This is the introduction of the NEW CDHK (Cold Dead Hands Karambit). Using 154CM Stainless American Made Steel, this is one of the BEST one handed deployable defense knives for the money.
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