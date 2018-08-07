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The QUESTION of JESUS ANSWERED ( Best Evidence!) | WatchmanReview
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7 views • August 07, 2018
Did Jesus exist? Was he the 'Son of God' – the prophesied Messiah? To answer that question, let’s first look at Biblical evidence regarding divinity of the Messiah and THEN…well, then we will consider the physical evidence found. Is Jesus the Son of God who rose from the dead? You decide.
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