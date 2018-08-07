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PassedON ... 2000 ... Testimony of William Cooper
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102 views • August 07, 2018
William Cooper had secret clearances until he was taken out by Law Enforcement in the fall of 2001. ...
Majestic12 document copy @ http://www.abidemiracles.com/4321009.htm
--COOPER'S BOOK CHEAP ... https://www.amazon.com/dp/1519691106/ . . .
BEHOLD! a PALE HORSE by by William Milton Cooper $2 Kindle $12 paperback
--BRANTON'S et al's MATERIALS CHEAP ... https://www.amazon.com/dp/1718873174 ...
BEHOLD! : The DULCE Record of ET–Trafficking Cooper et al. $2 Kindle $8 paperback
Majestic12 document copy @ http://www.abidemiracles.com/4321009.htm
--COOPER'S BOOK CHEAP ... https://www.amazon.com/dp/1519691106/ . . .
BEHOLD! a PALE HORSE by by William Milton Cooper $2 Kindle $12 paperback
--BRANTON'S et al's MATERIALS CHEAP ... https://www.amazon.com/dp/1718873174 ...
BEHOLD! : The DULCE Record of ET–Trafficking Cooper et al. $2 Kindle $8 paperback
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