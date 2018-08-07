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IDEOLOGY ... NON-DISCLOSURE :: Why They Lie to Us & Keep Secrets
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16 views • August 07, 2018
There's a history of Elitism, of exclusive Mystery-Keepers. THAT HISTORY and chronology being kept from us,
TERMS & CONDITIONS of Treaties being kept from us, Human Origins' History being kept from us . . .
are reasons why our schools teach Ignorance and NOT Wisdom.
TERMS & CONDITIONS of Treaties being kept from us, Human Origins' History being kept from us . . .
are reasons why our schools teach Ignorance and NOT Wisdom.
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