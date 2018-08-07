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SpaceHistory ... 208KBC going forward ... LIES & LIARS IN SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
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12 views • August 07, 2018
This video is for my children and grandchildren, what has happened to natural science and astronomy. I'm a grandma who collects digital images, and with my Science background and my senses, I attempt to figure out what I'm looking at. The FACT is: what images can show and what standard texts SAY are two different stories. See for yourself. This is an MP4 video, and you are free to make a copy for your family too. Let's not "divide and conquer" over Science, okay?
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