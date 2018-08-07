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Part30b, All Prophecies according to Christ, Matthew to Revelation
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5 views • August 07, 2018
My main point of these videos is that in Luke 24:44, Christ stated that he taught the Apostles & Disciples everything about himself written in the books of Moses, the Prophets & Psalms. Email = [email protected] - http://angloisrael.com
So this is exactly the logic I teach by looking up quotes & CR's & explaining the prophecies in proper context. Christ was speaking in Genesis to Abraham, & I can prove that logic plus some other key points everyone has missed.
So this is exactly the logic I teach by looking up quotes & CR's & explaining the prophecies in proper context. Christ was speaking in Genesis to Abraham, & I can prove that logic plus some other key points everyone has missed.
Keywords
prophecyjewsabrahamisaacjosephtribes of israelgentilesroyal priesthoodjacobprophecieshouse of israel12 tribes13 tribes144000 projectchrist the hornetchrist the kingchrist the messiahchrist the prophetchrist the rockchrist the scepterchrist the sceptrechrist the shieldchrist the stonechrist the terrorhouse of judahking of righteousnessprince of peace
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