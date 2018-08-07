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UKMonarchy ... 1000AD ... Alan Wilson, the Hidden History of Britain (& Wales)
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68 views • August 07, 2018
JUST AS Archaeology the discipline is accused of falsifying human origins and chronology, they are also accused of falsifying British History from the Birth of Christn (in Edinburgh), according to the Kolbrin Bible.
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