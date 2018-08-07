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UKMonarchy ... 1972 Death of Edward VIII, Duke of Windsor, hid a Royal Conspiracy in Secrecy
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35 views • August 07, 2018
Following the dots of my father's life hidden away from the MSM. Alternative sources do not follow the
conventional and official story. Behind Edward VIII's BACK, King George v took FIVE steps to introduce NWO.
SEE >> 21 pages of family pictures
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1500840068/ . . . Saints or Sons of Perdition ... Black & White ..., $6 paperbak
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1502867672 . . . Saints or Sons of Perdition ... ALL COLOR paperback ... $17
conventional and official story. Behind Edward VIII's BACK, King George v took FIVE steps to introduce NWO.
SEE >> 21 pages of family pictures
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1500840068/ . . . Saints or Sons of Perdition ... Black & White ..., $6 paperbak
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1502867672 . . . Saints or Sons of Perdition ... ALL COLOR paperback ... $17
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