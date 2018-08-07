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Aunt Duddie Makes Thrive Life Pulled Pork Shepards Pie
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37 views • August 07, 2018
This is the greatest thing ever for your emergency preparedness! It's fast and easy and you can have dinner on the table in 30 minutes or so with minimal clean-up and no waste! Freeze-dried food is much better and prettier than dehydrated food. It's an essential thing to have in your food storage for those unexpected emergencies. Here in the Pacific Northwest we prep against wind and rain storms, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes.Here's where I got it: https://www.thrivelife.com/nikkimcmains
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