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Union Pacific 844 Steam Train Very Loud!
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75 views • August 07, 2018
Union Pacific 844 on the Denver Post Cheyenne Frontier Days Excursion in 2018. This will be the last 844 excursion for a while, but the Big Boy 4014 will be ready next year. Great whistle and sound in all shots!
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