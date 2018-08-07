© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PUBLIC EYES covering Someone Somewhere in Summer Time by Simple Minds
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • August 07, 2018
Public Eyes covering Simpleminds - Somewhere in Summertime, great tune from 80s
Recorded at Crossfade_Sound Recording Studio, 2013
Recorded at Crossfade_Sound Recording Studio, 2013
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.