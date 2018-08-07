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The American People Respond To Alex Jones' Censoring
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1175 views • August 07, 2018
An Alex Jones critic can't defend why he agrees with the Alex Jones ban and other Americans give their opinions on the social media censorship and whether or not they think this was big tech's attempt at swaying the upcoming midterm elections.
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