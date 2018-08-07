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911 Video, Elephant in the Room
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90 views • August 07, 2018
Facebook blocks all 911 videos, so I'm uploading these here first.
This video was filmed eight weeks after the buildings came down.
For the rest of the story, see https://www.amazon.com/dp/1719230757 . . . Cheap!
BEHOLD! WTC911 Is US Take-Down: by ZioNeoCons for ?The Elite? $2 Kindle $5 paperback
This video was filmed eight weeks after the buildings came down.
For the rest of the story, see https://www.amazon.com/dp/1719230757 . . . Cheap!
BEHOLD! WTC911 Is US Take-Down: by ZioNeoCons for ?The Elite? $2 Kindle $5 paperback
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